Woman lost in northern Arizona since Sunday is found alive

Authorities say a 71-year-old woman who got separated from her family Sunday night in northern Arizona has been found alive.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say the woman, identified as Irene Tom, from Cameron was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

She was taken by helicopter to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Her condition wasn't immediately released.

Sheriff's officials say the woman was picking pinion nuts Sunday on Gray Mountain, an unincorporated community in Coconino County about 40 miles north-northeast of Flagstaff.

She called for help about 8:30 p.m. and that triggered a search that involved sheriff's employees, Flagstaff Fire Department crews, Navajo police personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety rescue helicopter.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.