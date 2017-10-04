Park to demolish yurt on North Rim as health precaution

Grand Canyon National Park officials plan to demolish a yurt that had been available for backcountry hikers and backpackers to use on the North Rim.

Park officials say the yurt located at CC Hill will be demolished this fall as a precaution to protect park visitors and employees from conditions conducive to rodent exposure and the accompanying risk of medical infections such as hantavirus.

Officials say there's no diagnosis or indication of infectious disease relating to rodent exposure from the yurt.

Hantavirus is transmitted to humans through rodent droppings, urine, and saliva particularly in indoor, poorly ventilated areas.

The yurt was closed Sept. 21.

Hikers and backpackers should be aware that the yurt is no longer available for backcountry use.

Individuals who plan on recreating on the North Rim over the winter need to consider alternative options prior to obtaining a backcountry permit.

After November 1 the North Rim Campground reverts to primitive use with walk-in only sites and no running water.

Backcountry reservations from the Backcountry Information Center are required. To obtain a permit call 928-638-7875 or email grca_bic@nps.gov.

Visitors and employees are reminded that although rare, hantavirus and other zoonotic diseases are found in the southwest including the Grand Canyon region.

Visit the park website for additional information on zoonotic diseases and how to protect yourself.

