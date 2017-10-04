Crash involving a motorcycle closes south Phoenix intersection

Phoenix police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.

The area of 19th Avenue is closed from Broadway to Roeser roads.

Phoenix police said at least one person was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. It is not known if this was the driver of the car or the motorcycle.

Ofcs are investigating critical injury motorcycle collision near 19th Av and Broadway / Chipman. #whathappenedPHXPD pic.twitter.com/sfzKM6leVn — Sgt. Jon Howard (@SgtJHoward) October 4, 2017

