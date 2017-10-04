Son of Arizona's Family employee captures video of Las Vegas massacre

Like many others in Las Vegas during the Country Music Festival, Tony Pacheco started taking video once he realized something was going terribly wrong. However, unlike many others, he wasn't in the crowd. He was in his room at the nearby Excalibur hotel, just one block away from the Mandalay Bay.

Pacheco, the son of one of Arizona's Family employee Eric Pacheco, was attending a conference in Las Vegas at the time.

Although he originally thought the sound was fireworks, the sirens alerted Pacheco that it was something far worse.

He was scared to realize the sound was automatic gunfire going off periodically for what he said was about 25 minutes.

Fearing multiple shooters or a coordinated mass attack, he laid on the floor between the queen beds in his hotel room for a while after taking the video.

"I'm hearing gunshots, I'm not thinking find the shooter," Pacheco said, "I was staying low and trying not to get shot myself."

The next day, Pacheco realized the shots were coming from directly across from his room.

"I actually found out the next day where the window was at and I could see it... If I knew where I was, if I knew where to look, I would have had a prime time view of him."

