Firefighters battle abandoned house fire in Phoenix

Phoenix firefighters battled an abandoned house fire early Wednesday morning, according to Capt. Larry Subervi with the Phoenix Fire and Medical Department.

The first arriving fire crew found the small house near 17th Street and Indian School Road fully involved.

They quickly declared the house fire a defensive fire.

A neighbor that initiated the 911 call told firefighter it had been abandoned for a long time.

The fire investigators are in route to begin the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

