Judge to mull arguments over dismissing Joe Arpaio's case

A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday to consider former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's request to dismiss his now-pardoned criminal case and throw out a ruling that explains the reasoning behind his guilty verdict.

Arpaio's attorneys say the requests are aimed at clearing their client's name and barring the ruling's use in future court cases as an example of a prior bad act.

The hearing comes five weeks ago after President Donald Trump pardoned Arpaio's conviction for disobeying a 2011 court order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Advocacy groups opposed to the pardon say have asked U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton to declare the clemency invalid.

Legal experts say the judge isn't likely to undo the pardon.

