Gilbert boy killed while crossing interstate in Utah

Utah Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was crossing the Interstate 15 in Cedar City, Utah.

A statement by highway patrol says the boy who was killed on Sunday was a Gilbert, Arizona resident.

The Spectrum reports he had been attempting to cross the I-15 for an "unknown reason" when he was hit by the vehicle. Officials say he was killed immediately on impact.

The boy's name has not been publicly released.

The female driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene while troopers arrived.

According the statement, the female driver did not see the boy. Officials say drugs and alcohol are not expected to be factors in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

