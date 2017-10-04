County Attorney says he can't make a final decision yet on Hamilton High sex hazing charges

Nearly eight months after Chandler police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and hazing within Hamilton High School's football team, the Maricopa County Attorney said Tuesday he is still not ready to make a charging decision against the school administrators linked to the case.

County Attorney Bill Montgomery said he is convinced other players were victimized and said investigators needed more evidence to corroborate certain claims, although he did not go into specifics.

So far, six players have come forward and said they were abused by teammates.

"I'm asking people to cooperate and come forward and share information," he said Tuesday. "We know that there are individuals who have information, that were victimized, who saw what happened, who have yet to come forward. We need their assistance and need the parents of the kids to assist them too."

The County Attorney's Office passed out fliers at a community meeting in Chandler with tips on ways to discuss sexual abuse with teens. A copy of the flier is attached below.

Most of the chairs in the large church meeting room were empty, underscoring a problem that Montgomery alluded to: the problem for prosecutors isn't just convincing teens to talk -- it may be finding parents willing to listen.

Buzz Call, a Chandler resident who attended the meeting but does not have a child at Hamilton High, was struck by the attendance.

"If my student was there, I would have gotten everybody in the neighborhood rallied around," he said. "This is important, and I'm very surprised by the lack of interest shown here by the parents."

Prosecutors have charged three teens with sexual assault, aggravated assault and kidnapping in connection with the case.

Chandler police also recommended charges against the school's former principal, athletic director and head football coach, saying the men knew about rumors of the sexual hazing but failed to report them to police.

Montgomery said prosecutors are still weighing charges, and need more information from witnesses.

"I have a concern for people who have information, or know the teens who have information and for one reason or another, they're not cooperating with the investigation," Montgomery said. "I think it is very misguided and it is very short-sighted to not help their children provide the information we need to address the entirety of the allegations that have been made."

