Bump stocks found in shooter’s hotel reignite gun control debate

Investigators revealed Tuesday that the shooter at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas had 12 firearms in his hotel room that were equipped with bump stocks.

Classifying a firearm as an automatic depends on whether the gun itself is firing rounds automatically. A bump stock uses the gun’s recoil to help the shooter pull the trigger much faster. The shooter still technically pulls the trigger for every round that’s fired as opposed to just holding the trigger down. Therefore, the bump stocks are legal to own.

They’re a fun accessory, according to gun enthusiasts like Mike Reber, a licensed firearms dealer in Chandler. He says he wouldn’t want to waste the ammo but understands the appeal. He’s completely opposed to any sort of new law restricting firearms.

“You can pass all the laws you want. I don’t see any of them that would have prevented this,” said Reber.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein tweeted Tuesday that she plans on pursing a bump stock ban calling the gun add-ons a “ridiculous loophole.”

“If gun control worked, we wouldn’t have all the deaths we have in Chicago. We wouldn’t have San Bernardino. I mean just look at the laws they broke just in that certain circumstance,” said Reber.

Investigators still have not said what type of weapons the shooter actually fired that night, killing 58 people and then himself.

