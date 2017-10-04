14-year-old homicide suspect taken into custody

A 14-year-old murder suspect has been arrested, according to Navajo County officials.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson..

Authorities had been looking for Richardson by authorities after a woman was found dead Tuesday at a home in Concho, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a residence to investigate after a burglary was reported Tuesday morning. A deceased woman was found inside the home, according to the Apache County Sheriff's Office.

Arizona DPS identified the victim as 54-year-old Terilynne Collins of Concho.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson, 14, according to the Apache County Sheriff's Office.

Richardson was reportedly caught Wednesday.

NCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident.



Richardson was connected to a homicide investigation in Show Low. pic.twitter.com/30nmuxnWWE — Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) October 5, 2017

