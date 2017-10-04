14-year-old homicide suspect taken into custody

Joshua Cade Richardson (Source: Apache County Sheriff's Office) Joshua Cade Richardson (Source: Apache County Sheriff's Office)
A 14-year-old murder suspect has been arrested, according to Navajo County officials.

Authorities had been looking for Richardson by authorities after a woman was found dead Tuesday at a home in Concho, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a residence to investigate after a burglary was reported Tuesday morning. A deceased woman was found inside the home, according to the Apache County Sheriff's Office.

Arizona DPS identified the victim as 54-year-old Terilynne Collins of Concho. 

The suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson, 14, according to the Apache County Sheriff's Office.

Richardson was reportedly caught Wednesday.

