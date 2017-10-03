Prayer vigil held for Tucson native on life support after Las Vegas shooting

More than 50 extended family, friends, and strangers gathered at a southside Tucson park Tuesday night to support Las Vegas shooting survivor Savannah Sanchez.

Sanchez doesn't live in Arizona anymore, but has deep roots in Tucson.

Sarina Mendez, Savannah's sister, told AZ Family her sister is in critical condition and on life support.

Sanchez was born and raised in Tucson and moved to California about five years ago for college. She was currently working as an assistant pharmacy store manager.

Mendez said her sister went to that concert with three other friends.

However, friends who went to school with her said it's important to come together as a community and let her know Tucson is rooting for her.

The prayer vigil was led by her childhood friends.

"We love her and we're going to keep praying for her until she gets out of this," said Victoria Mendoza. "We know she's a strong and she's a fighter, and we're hoping that it comes out good."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations to help pay for Sanchez's medical expenses.

