Paul Horton's 10th Annual Pay It Forward Car Wash

Summer is over and we can all start returning outside our air conditioned homes to enjoy the weather. A place we would love for you to visit is our 10th Annual Pay it Forward Car Wash benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

Last year with the help of our viewers and local businesses we raised over $235,000!

[THE 411! Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash]

[SLIDESHOW: Past events!]

The car wash will be held Oct. 16-20 at Desert Ridge Market Place right in front of Kohls. We start washing cars early in the morning at 4:30 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5's Pay it Forward]

We will partner with local radio stations, and do live hits for every newscast for CBS 5 and our sister station 3TV.

I will even be living in an RV on site so we can go live washing cars early each morning.

[READ MORE: CBS 5 to 'Pay It Forward' to Big Brothers Big Sisters with 10th Annual Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash]

It is a ton of fun, and a great community event. We have about 2,000 cars drive through during the week and have a ton of celebrities stop by. Mayor Greg Stanton usually kicks things off every year; he was a big brother with the program.

Other celebrities who have made appearances are Cardinals owner Mike Bidwell, former Phoenix Suns player Dan Majerle, the famous Grumpy Cat, former Diamondback Luis Gonzales and even Gov. Doug Ducey.

Come see us at Desert Ridge Marketplace and get your car washed for a good cause!

Can't make it? You can still help!

Click/tap here to donate online now!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.