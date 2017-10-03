Las Vegas shooter modified 12 weapons to mimic machine guns

The Las Vegas shooter responsible for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history had modified 12 semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic machine guns, The Associated Press is reporting.

The so-call "bump stock" device can be placed on a semi-automatic weapon to rapid fire hundreds of rounds per minute.

While machine guns are tightly regulated by the federal government, bump stocks are easily available and sold for as low as $99, according to several websites.

[RELATED: 'I'm going to die': fear grips Vegas strip; gunman kills 59]

Because these devices are not automatic triggers, they're are able to skirt federal rules that regulate machine guns.

Bump stocks are less than 10 years old, but have already come under scrutiny.

In 2013 Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, proposed outlawing them but Congress has yet to move on the bill.

[RELATED: Las Vegas gunman's father served time for Arizona crimes]

Sunday's shooting has renewed calls for banning or at least regulating bump stocks.

Geneva Haber with the Arizona chapter of Moms Demand Action says there is no reason anyone, other than the military member, needs a weapon with so much firepower.

"For civilians I don't see any use for that so no I think those need to be regulated across the country," she said.

[RELATED: Bump stocks found in shooter’s hotel reignite gun control debate]

However, local gun rights advocate Alan Korwin defended the availability and lack of regulations over bump stocks.

During a phone interview Tuesday, he said they could be needed in times of civil unrest.

"If you have a massive attack coming at you, you don't want a pop-gun," Korwin said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.