Missing baby reunited with father in California

A 1-year-old boy has been reunited with his father after his mother was arrested for allegations of custodial interference.

Jacob Gouchenour traveled to California on Tuesday with his attorney, parents and other family members to pick up his son William.

The baby had been in the care of California child safety workers since Monday afternoon, when his mom, 19-year-old Madeline Jones, was taken into custody. The pair had been missing out of Mesa since June.

According to the Mesa Police Department, detectives developed information on her location and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, Jones and baby William were detained without incident.

Jones is being held at a detention facility in Santee, California pending extradition back to Arizona. She is facing charges of custodial interference for keeping William from his father.

Mesa police believe Jones' parents, Cassandra and Roland, helped their daughter and grandson vanish from Mesa after Gouchenour was awarded joint custody. They two have been arrested and remain in jail in Arizona.

Gouchenour's attorney posted video and pictures of little William being held by his father and surrounded by relatives from his side of the family.

According to Gouchenour’s attorney, he was awarded full custody while the pair was on the run.

