10 things to know about the D-backs Wild Card showdown

D-backs fever hits the Valley this week with the home team hosting the Colorado Rockies in a one-game, winner takes all, National League Wild Card playoff.

The game is sold out as postseason baseball returns to the desert for the first time in six seasons.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Here are 10 things to know about the game:

The D-backs will host a street festival beginning at 3:00 pm, along 4th street and Jackson. The band “Rock Lobster” will perform with a beer garden and postseason merchandise truck. Game 7 Grill will stay open at 11 am and stay open an hour after postgame

The first 45,000 fans will receive a rally towel as they enter the ballpark The D-backs will introduce four new foods for the postseason: the Chile Relleno Burger, Four Peaks Ribeye Grinder, Cran Slam Cooler, and Caramel Cinnamon Roll Sundae.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Cardinals Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. The actual first pitch will happen at 5:08 pm Dr. Jessie McGuire will perform the National Anthem. McGuire also performed the National Anthem before Game 7 of the 2001 World Series against the New York Yankees.

A 90 x 180 American flag in the shape of the United States, will be held by uniformed Military members, Phoenix Police and Fire personnel on the field for the National Anthem The D-backs are 11-8 against the Rockies in 2017, with starting pitcher Zack Greinke going 2-1 vs Colorado. Greinke is 3-3 in the postseason with a 3.55 ERA.

The Rockies will counter with Jon Gray on the mound. Gray is also 2-1 against the D-backs this season and Paul Goldschmidt is 0-11 with 5 strikeouts against Gray. This will be the D-backs first postseason game since 2011. Paul Goldschmidt hit a memorable grand slam in Game 3 of the 2011 NLDS against the Brewers, to help give you a preview of what the crowd at Chase Field might look like on Wednesday night.

