Yum! Best 6 Phoenix-area tacos

We ask, and you answered: Where are the best tacos in the Phoenix area? One or more of these places are sure to satisfy your craving.

#6 Taco Guild Gastropub

Located at 546 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix. Click here for more information.

#5 Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca

Located at 1830 W. Glendale Avenue, Phoenix. Click here for more information.

#4 Speedy Street Tacos (Mr. Mesquite Taqueria)

Located at 25 N. 40th Street, Phoenix. Click here for more information.

#3 Mucho Macho Taco

Located at 5341 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix. Click here for more information.

#2 La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop

Located at 1919 N. 16th Street, Phoenix. Click here for more information.

#1 Barrio Queen

Located at 7114 E. Stetson Dr., Suite 105, Scottsdale. Click here for more information.

