Security plans in place for Wednesday's Wild Card game

MCSO and the Phoenix Police Department are working on security plans to make sure everyone stays safe at Wednesday night's National League Wild Card game at Chase Field.

Sheriff Paul Penzone and Chief Jeri Williams say they "are committed to ensuring the safety of our community at tomorrow’s Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies playoff game."

In addition to standard safety practices, officials will be working in a coordinated effort to expand law enforcement operations in and around the stadium.

Authorities say they hope the experience will be an enjoyable one, but that everyone needs to do his or her part.

"It is incumbent upon everyone attending the game to act as an extension of law enforcement operations by immediately reporting any suspicious activity to a law enforcement professionals," reads a statement from MCSO.

Additionally, the public is asked to review all stadium-related policies, which are available online.

Folks are also being asked to be prepared for additional wait times. 

