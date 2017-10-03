Chandler mom survives Vegas massacre, talks about fear of being shot

Janny Copeland started the night taking pictures at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. The night ended in pure terror with the Chandler mom not knowing if she'd ever see her family again. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Janny Copeland started the night taking pictures at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The night ended in pure terror with the Chandler mom not knowing if she'd ever see her family again.

"We were just like a pile of bodies," said Copeland. "I was holding on to my friends legs with my left arm and then when it would start again I would cover my head. I was under this guy's torso trying to just stay covered."

Copeland was near the front of the stage when the gunman opened fire on the crowd.

At first, she thought someone had lit some fireworks, but soon realized they were under attack.

"(My friends) Noble and Lauren were standing about a foot behind me, and he turned around with his arm up, and said 'I just got hit. I just got shot,'" said Copeland. "There was blood all over his arm."

The 35-year-old mother of three spent the next hour ducking for cover and scrambling to find safety with bloodied bodies all around her.

No one knew where the shots were coming from and they feared the shooter was walking through the crowd and would eventually find them.

When Copeland and her friends finally found cover behind a tour bus, the Valley mom got out her phone to tell her husband what was going on.

"I think I texted him there's a shooting," said Copeland. "Please pray. Tell the kids I love them."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Noble and Lauren Atkins with medical expenses. Copeland said that Atkins suffered nerve and artery damage and will need another surgery.

For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/lauren-noble-atkins.

