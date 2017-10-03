Speak of the Devils Podcast - ASU at the Bye Week Roundtable

A tough loss and the wrong end of history give us much to discuss.

The Sun Devils are on their bye week at 2-3 and an even 1-1 in Pac-12 play. To help us sort through where the team is at, we bring in some experts.

We're joined in studio by Hod Rabino and Ralph Amsden of DevilsDigest.com. Together with Brad Denny and Joe Healey, we dissect the good, the bad, and the questions raised through the first part of the season. We examine the offense (3:27), defense (51:45), and the looming big picture issues (1:45:13).

Buckle up for in-depth and unfiltered commentary and analysis.

