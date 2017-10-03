Asian Guacamole Dip, Tropical Salsa Dip and Pepperoni Pizza Dip

Game Changing Game Day DIPS

Courtesy of Chef Adrianne Calvo, Author of "#MAXIMUMFLAVORSOCIAL"

Asian Guacamole Dip

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

4 hass avocadoes, peeled, cored, and cubed

1/2 cup white onion, minced

1 jalapeno, cored and deveined, minced

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup green onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 cup cucumber, diced

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

24 wontons, cut into triangles and fried crispy

Directions:

In a large bowl, mash the avocados using a large wooding spoon or a strong fork. Mix in the onion, jalapeno, cilantro, green onion, lime juice, and ginger. Make sure the ingredients are evenly blended. Then, add the cucumber, sesame oil, and soy sauce. Garnish with extra cilantro and sesame seeds. Serve with crispy wonton chips.



Tropical Salsa Dip

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple, small dice

1 cup mango, small dice

1 red onion, minced

1 jalapeno, cored, seeded, and deveined

1 bunch cilantro, minced

kosher salt, to taste

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 splash rum

24 plantain chips

Directions:

In a large bowl combine all the ingredients except the plantain chips. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours to allow the flavors to come together. Enjoy with plantain chips.

Pepperoni Pizza Dip

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

2 cups marinara sauce

1 cup ricotta

1/2 cup basil, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup fresh mozzarella, sliced

1 cup small pepperoni slices, baked

1 teaspoon oregano

16 slices of thin garlic bread

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

In an oven proof baking dish, add the marinara sauce. Dollop ricotta evenly amongst the dish. Sprinkle with basil and olive oil. Add the fresh mozzarella and pepperoni slices. Finish with oregano. Bake for 20 minutes or until cheese has fully melted. Enjoy with toasted garlic bread.

