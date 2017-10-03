Let's Go Places: Cleaning service for cancer patients

Kim O'Connell first came into Wendy Serio's life when Serio needed her most.

Serio is a mother to infant twins. When her boys, Matthew and Michael, were just 6 months old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It was scary, but it also gave me strength because I knew need to be here for them, and for my daughter. That's your motivation to fight," Serio recalled.

'Connell, who owns Clean Therapy, a cleaning service that uses all-natural cleaning products, volunteered to help Serio as part of a Surprise Squad segment.

"Somebody coming in and helping out, it makes a big difference just in the healing process," Serio said. "She always helped with not just cleaning, but pretty much anything I needed. She offered to go to the store. She helped me with laundry."

"I knew I had to take it to the next level," O'Connell explained. "In talking to Wendy, she's my inspiration. She's the reason why I want to get out there and I want to help people."

So O'Connell started a charity organization called Helping in a Crisis where she will also help other cancer patients around the house.

The Let's Go Places program gave O'Connell $1,000 to kick off her new charity.

"This will kick it off. This is great. This will allow me to help people in a crisis. Thank you so much," exclaimed O'Connell.

