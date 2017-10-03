Rosemary Roasted Beef Tenderloin with

Horseradish Cream

1 (2 lb) Beef tenderloin, center cut

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 Tbsp Olive oil

1 head Garlic, roasted

2 tsp Coleman’s dry mustard

1-1/2 Tbsp Fresh rosemary, chopped (reserve a few sprigs)

1 recipe Horseradish Cream (recipe follows)



1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Pat the tenderloin dry and tie at 3 inch intervals with butcher’s twine; season liberally with salt and pepper. Heat a sauté pan that is large enough to hold the beef over high heat. When hot, add the oil. Brown the meat very well on all sides and transfer to a roasting pan fitted with a rack.

2. Meanwhile, squeeze the roasted garlic into a bowl and mash into a paste with a fork, adding a little olive oil from the pan that the garlic was roasted in to thin out. Add the mustard and rosemary, mash together and add more olive oil if necessary. Rub the garlic mixture all over the beef and tuck in a few more rosemary sprigs under the strings.

3. Place the beef in the pre-heated oven and roast until an instant read thermometer registers 120 degrees (for medium rare); about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer beef to a cutting board.

4. Allow to “rest” at least 10-15 minutes (temperature of the meat will continue to rise slightly; what is called “carry over cooking”). Discard string before carving.

Horseradish Cream

1 cup Heavy cream

1 Tbsp Prepared horseradish

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

To taste Kosher salt

1. Whisk cream until it holds medium hard peaks. Fold in remaining ingredients.

