Disappointed cruise passenger wants full refund

Candia Franklin is a nurse and works a lot. So, she was pretty excited when planned out and paid for a cruise.

“I've actually never gone on a cruise. This was the first cruise we've ever booked,” Franklin told 3 On Your Side.

She and a friend booked an 11-day Caribbean trip on Viking Cruises and paid $7,000 in cash. For that price tag, the journey included stops at nine different islands.

“Puerto Rico, The Virgin Islands, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kits,” she said were just some of the islands they would be docking. “Because I've never been to the Caribbean, I thought why don't we take a cruise and I can get a feel for each of the islands.”

But, before the big cruise date arrived, Mother Nature struck. Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean causing historic destruction and devastation. That was followed by Hurricane Maria, which basically wiped out Puerto Rico and damaged more of the Caribbean.

Remember, these are the islands and area that Candia and her friend paid $7,000 to visit.

“We were supposed to go to nine countries, nine ports and six of those stops are in ruins, devastated. It's not possible anymore,” a disappointed Franklin said.

With much of the islands decimated, she thought Viking Cruises would have canceled the cruise. Besides, with so much destruction, it wasn't really a trip she wanted to take anymore.

So, she contacted Viking, which told her the cruise was still on.

“When I've talked with them and asked them about offering refunds, they said, there is no refund. There is no voucher, there is no credit, they are making a decision of where we'll go.”

But Franklin says visiting islands pulverized by hurricanes is not what she had in mind when she paid Viking Cruises $7,000.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we got a hold of Viking Cruises to see if they would consider returning Franklin’s $7,000.

As of now, they're looking into the issue for us. But, Franklin says she won't be happy unless she gets every dollar back. “It's not what I paid for and it's not what I agreed to. It's not what I signed the contract for.

As of now, 3 On Your Side is waiting for Viking Cruises to reach a decision when it comes to refunding Franklin’s money. When there’s a conclusion, 3 On Your Side will air an update.

