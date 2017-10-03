Arpaio loses bid to get jury trial in his now-pardoned case

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's request for a jury trial in his criminal case that ultimately ended with President Donald Trump pardoning the lawman.

[RELATED: Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio]

The nation's highest court rejected Arpaio's petition on Monday.

[Special Section: Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio]

Before his criminal trial this summer, Arpaio unsuccessfully sought a jury trial.

[RELATED: What's next for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio?]

His attorneys believe Arpaio would have fared better before a jury.

Instead, the case was decided by a judge found him guilty of contempt of court for intentionally disobeying a court order in an immigration case.

[RELATED: Trump pardon pains those who feel like Joe Arpaio's victims]

The lawman kept pursuing the request after he was convicted.

Arpaio attorney Jack Wilenchik says it would have been difficult for the Supreme Court to take up the case at this point, given that the pardon is ending the lawman's criminal case.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.