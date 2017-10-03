PD: Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision causes rollover

Only minor injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle collision caused a rollover in Phoenix on Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Only minor injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle collision caused a rollover in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, said police.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle rollover near 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue around 6 a.m.

One of the vehicles ended up on its roof after the collision.

Luckily, police said the injuries do not appear to be serious.

Traffic on 16th Street is closed in both directions at South Mountain Avenue while officers investigate.

