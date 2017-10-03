Medical biohazard waste found at Prescott's trash station

Authorities say medical biohazard waste has been found at Prescott's trash station.

Prescott Fire Department officials say a 911 dispatcher received a call Saturday morning about a semi-truck trailer that had disposed of numerous vials of blood in the trash.

The trailer was parked at the city's transfer station.

The arriving fire engine was met by a transfer station employee who described about 15 to 20 vials of blood or other medical waste that was discarded in the trash.

Fire officials decided to remove the vials of blood and secure those for proper disposal.

They say the remaining waste was low-grade biohazard and it was determined that it could be disposed of by normal transfer station protocol.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.