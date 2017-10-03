Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck in Phoenix, according to Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department.

The man was crossing 24th Street midblock near Southern Avenue when he was struck by a northbound vehicle around 3:45 a.m.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the black truck stopped and cooperated with police. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to be factors in this collision, said Howard.

Howard reminds the community the importance of using a crosswalk.

Roads were closed in both directions on 24th Street between Southern Avenue and Roeser Road for the incident.

