10 kid-friendly Halloween events in Phoenix

Fall is here, which means cooler weather for Arizona and one of the most popular holidays of the year: Halloween.

It's that time of the year where we get to wear costumes and go trick-or-treating.

But some Halloween events are too scary for the children.

But no worries to the parents who are concerned since they are some events geared towards family in the area.

We have compiled 10 kid-friendly Halloween events where the families can enjoy going.

Howl-o-Ween at The Phoenix Zoo

Dates: October 27-28, 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Location: Phoenix Zoo- 455 North Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

The Phoenix Zoo's annual Halloween event is one of the most popular ones in our area. It's held the last weekend before the holiday. According to the zoo's website, some of the activities include a video arcade adventure, an extinct animal graveyard, psychic and tarot reading and even some meet and greets with TV characters. The zoo has two versions of this event, "merry activities" for all ages and the "scary activities" for guests eight years and older. Due to its popularity, zoo officials say that tickets are limited. They are recommending guests to purchase their tickets early. For more information, Click here.

Salt River Fields Balloon Spooktacular

Dates: October 27-28, 5 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick-7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

Want to have a good Halloween experience while seeing some hot air balloons? then Salt River Fields' Balloon Spooktacular is the place to go.

According to their website, The Salt River Fields Balloon Spooktacular will have over 20 hot air balloons on display. Organizers will also be passing out candy for the trick-or-treaters. There will also be some live music, balloon rides, a free kids zone, a haunted trail, and of course, fireworks.

For more information, click here.

Brick or Treat at LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Dates: October 21-22, 28, 29

Location: Arizona Mills Mall- 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir #135, Tempe

The Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe is home to several Halloween events including this one at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center. Some of the activities at the Brick or Treat consists of a trick-or-treating scavenger hunt, Halloween and pumpkin lego mask builds, a pumpkin patch and costume contests.

For more information, click here.

SEA LIFE Arizona Spooktacular

Dates: Now until October 31

Location: Arizona Mills Mall- 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir #135, Tempe

Sea Life Arizona's annual event is another Halloween attraction taking place at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe. The attraction is taking place during the weekends in October. Some of the event activities the children will enjoy include costume contests, underwater pumpkin carving, haunted sea talk, For more information, click here. For more information, click here.

Monster Party: A Halloween Tale

Date: October 14, 21, 28

Location: 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria

Want to watch a puppet show Halloween Style? Then this show is for you. According to their website, "Monster Party" is a 40-minute puppet show performed in a blacklight. Show officials say the puppets, scenes and the audience will all glow in the dark throughout the show. The event also includes a post-show tutorial and a make-and-take workshop, where the audience can make their own puppets.

For more information on this event, click here.

Goodyear Fall Festival

Date: October 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Goodyear Ballpark- 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear

Looking for a Halloween event in the West Valley? You have found the right place. The city of Goodyear is hosting its annual Fall Festival. The whole family can enjoy the event's activities including train rides, a pumpkin patch, costume contests, performances and trick-or-treating. Admission and parking are free to the public. For more information on the event, click here.

Queen Creek Trunk or Treat

Date: October 21, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Town Center- 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek's annual event is a street fest where children can trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk to “Trunk or Treat Street” to get their bag filled with goodies. According to organizers, individuals or groups can sign up to host and decorate a trunk, and the town will provide the candy. The admission is free. For more information, click here.

Haunted House & Hayride

Dates: October 27-29

Location: Ahwatukee Community Swim and Tennis Center, 4700 E. Warner Rd., Phoenix

The community of Ahwatukee is hosting its 16th annual Halloween event. The event features a pumpkin patch, palm reading, and hayride. Admission is $8. For more information, click here.

Tempe's Halloween Carnival

Date: October 28, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Kiwanis Park-5500 S Mill Ave, Tempe

The city of Tempe is hosting it's 37th annual family Halloween festival on the Saturday before Halloween. The event activities include carnival games, face painting, train rides and kids playing area. The event will also be hosting a costume contest.

For more information, click here.

Strange Garden at Desert Botanical Garden

Date: October 27-28

Location: Desert Botanical Garden-1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

The Desert Botanical Garden is hosting its annual event on the final weekend before Halloween. The "Strange Garden" features activities for the whole family including pumpkin carving, and a magic show. For more information, click here.

