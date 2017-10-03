Coyotes unveil new DEK hockey rink at Scottsdale elementary school

The Arizona Coyotes unveiled a new DEK hockey rink at a Scottsdale elementary school on Monday.

The Coyotes, along with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale, opened the new DEK hockey rink at Laguna Elementary at 1:30 p.m.

Attending the unveiling was Coyotes President and CEO Steve Patterson, Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson as well as members of the Boys and Girls Club of Scottsdale.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Coyotes hosted a kid's clinic.

