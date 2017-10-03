Crews work to prevent fatbergs in Phoenix

The London fatberg made headlines around the world and crews across the pond found yet another massive sewer blockage this week.

The fatbergs in London are said to stretch several city blocks.

In the city of Phoenix, it’s an ongoing, daily effort to keep this from happening.

AZ Family went along with a Phoenix city crew working to prevent fatbergs in Phoenix.

Compared to London, fatbergs in Phoenix are on a much smaller scale measured in inches or feet, not full city blocks.

One video shows a partial blockage of fat, oil, and grease combined with another clogging culprit.

One total blockage was found last week in west Phoenix, at an intersection with a school and shopping plazas with several fast food restaurants.

According to Phoenix water services superintendent David Walby, these locations can be problem spots.

“We do have areas with restaurants built up in one location,” he said.

About 18 hydrogen vacuum trucks are on city streets every day sending cameras down to inspect pipes.

A pressure washer dislodges any muck which is sucked back up into the truck.

And you can tell the stark difference between the Phoenix sewer lines here.

The large, brick-lined Victorian sewers built 165 years ago, in London and it's pretty clear why Phoenix doesn't have the problems London continues to find.

