Jury deliberation begins in former Suns players' assault trial

Jurors have begun their deliberations in the matter of two former Suns players' assault trial stemming from a 2015 incident.

Markief and Marcus Morris are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

Hood told Phoenix police he was repeatedly punched and kicked while sustaining a fractured nose, abrasions and a large bump on his head.

Hood testified in mid-September stating his relationship with the twins became strained because of a misinterpreted text message.

The Morris brothers face the possibility of prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.

The Morris twins played together for the Phoenix Suns for two seasons, 2013-14 and 2014-15 season, before Marcus was traded to the Detroit Pistons, much to the dismay of his brother Markieff.

Shortly after his brothers' trade, Markieff was traded midway through the 2015-16 season to the Washington Wizards.

Now, Marcus plays for the Boston Celtics and Markieff remains with the Wizards. Both players missed the start of NBA training camp due to the trial.

