Police: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Tempe

Police have identified the two people who were killed following a crash involving four vehicles in Tempe Monday night.

The crash was reported near Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive just after 7:30 p.m., according to the Tempe Police Department.

According to the Tempe police, the crash involved four vehicles and it closed the area for hours.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Magdalena Zeitino and 31-year-old Miguel Zeitino.

Authorities say the deceased are family members with Magdalena being Zeitino's mother.

The third passenger in the crash is in extremely critical condition, according to Tempe police.

Three people were trapped in one of the vehicles had to be extricated, according to the Tempe Fire Department.

At this time, Tempe police believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.