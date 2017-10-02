United Blood Services asking for blood donations

There's a sea of humanity in the city of Las Vegas.

"I think it's amazing, it's beautiful. I'm so happy that the community are coming together," said Gianna Valencia of Las Vegas.

People were waiting in line for hours to give what they can.

"That's why I'm here to help the victims. Hopefully they'll recover and our blood will help them," said John Schmitt of Las Vegas.

That blood coming back here to the Valley to be processed at the United Blood Services lab in Scottsdale. Calls from Las Vegas hospitals came in after the shooting and have not stopped since.

"We provided about 200 blood components to the Las Vegas area," said Sue Thew of United Blood Services.

Staff is working to keep up with the need so that doctors and hospitals can continue to provide lifesaving transfusions for victims.

"Most important blood type we need is o-positive. It's the most universal donor for red blood cells and O-negative is the blood type that is interchangeable," said Thew.

They are asking people not to just donate now, but to continue to donate for weeks to come.

"Blood has a shelf life, so you can't stock pile blood today for tomorrow's need," said Thew.

If you would like to donate, UBS is asking you make an appointment on their website www.bloodhero.com.

