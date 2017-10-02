INFOGRAPHIC: Deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history

With at least 59 dead and an estimated 527 injured, the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas became the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

[FAST FACTS: Mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip]

[AZ CONNECTIONS: Arizonans among the victims of Las Vegas shooting]

[SLIDESHOW: Shooting on Las Vegas Strip]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Las Vegas massacre]

According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit corporation founded in 2013 specifically to provide vetted public information about gun violence in America, there have been more than 46,600 gun-related incident in 2017, leaving more than 11,600 people dead and more than 23,500 injured.

[INFOGRAPHIC: Mass shootings in the U.S.]

The organization breaks down its data in specific ways, defining a "mass shootings" as "FOUR or more shot and/or killed in a single event [incident], at the same general time and location not including the shooter."

Here is a look the deadliest mass shootings going back to 1949.

[APP USERS: Click here for infographic]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.