AZ friends and family worry about loved ones in Las Vegas

Many of the country music fans in the middle of last night's massacre are from Arizona. For hours, family and friends waited for word that their loved ones were O.K.

ASU law student David Louie didn't get much sleep last night. He was waiting to hear from 3 friends, who attended Sunday night's country music festival in Las Vegas, where more than 50 people were shot and killed and hundreds of others injured.

"With such a death count and injury count, and you haven't heard from them throughout the night, you just start wondering, maybe they were one of them," said Louie.

Louie felt a huge sigh of relief when he checked his phone Monday morning. All three of his friends, who live in the Valley, were OK.

But many are still waiting to hear from loved ones caught in the crossfire.

Recent University of Arizona graduate Christiana Duarte is believed to be missing.

Arizona's Sigma Kappa sorority chapter posted Duarte's picture on Facebook, saying her friend had been shot and that Duarte doesn't have her ID with her.

Her phone had been found, but no one had heard from Duarte.

An off-duty Salt River police officer was also at the concert with his wife.

Officer Francisco Calzadillas was not hurt, but his wife Jovanna is now in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses.

Another GoFund me Page has been set up for firefighter Kurt Fowler of Lake Havasu City.

A fellow firefighter said, "Kurt was hit in the ankle after he laid on the ground on top of his wife trying to shield her from the gun fire. He has a chance of losing his foot. We are all shocked and saddened from the news."

