Beloved Phoenix Zoo orangutan passes away

Kasih and her companion Jiwa playing at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

Kasih and her mother Bess at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

Kasih passes away at the young age of 11-years-old. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

The Phoenix Zoo announced Monday that Kasih, an 11-year-old orangutan, has passed away.

Two weeks ago, Kasih (pronounced Kuh-see) started showing symptoms of a serious neurological disease. An emergency MRI revealed that she had a large brain mass.

She was being treated for the tumor, but her condition declined quickly, and she died Saturday morning.

Kasih was born at the Phoenix Zoo on January 27, 2006. Both of her parents, Bess and Michael, are still alive and reside at the Zoo.

The Phoenix Zoo described Kasih as playful, intelligent, and mischievous. She is survived by her brother, Jiwa, her parents, and her companion Daniel.

Kasih was sweet and playful with her keepers, and she could easily be trained new behaviors in a matter of minutes.

She will be missed among Phoenix Zoo keepers, employees, volunteers, guests, and friends.

