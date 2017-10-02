Beloved Phoenix Zoo orangutan passes away

Posted: Updated:
Kasih passes away at the young age of 11-years-old. (Source: Phoenix Zoo) Kasih passes away at the young age of 11-years-old. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)
Kasih and her mother Bess at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: Phoenix Zoo) Kasih and her mother Bess at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)
(Source: Phoenix Zoo) (Source: Phoenix Zoo)
Kasih and her companion Jiwa playing at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: Phoenix Zoo) Kasih and her companion Jiwa playing at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Phoenix Zoo announced Monday that Kasih, an 11-year-old orangutan, has passed away.

Two weeks ago, Kasih (pronounced Kuh-see) started showing symptoms of a serious neurological disease. An emergency MRI revealed that she had a large brain mass.

She was being treated for the tumor, but her condition declined quickly, and she died Saturday morning.

[RELATED CATEGORY: Critter Corner: Animal News]

Kasih was born at the Phoenix Zoo on January 27, 2006. Both of her parents, Bess and Michael, are still alive and reside at the Zoo.

The Phoenix Zoo described Kasih as playful, intelligent, and mischievous. She is survived by her brother, Jiwa, her parents, and her companion Daniel.

Kasih was sweet and playful with her keepers, and she could easily be trained new behaviors in a matter of minutes.

She will be missed among Phoenix Zoo keepers, employees, volunteers, guests, and friends. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:55 GMT
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

  • Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:39 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:12:30 GMT
    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >
    •   