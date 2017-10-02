With tens of thousands of incidents reported every year, gun violence seems to be a given in the United States. Although the circumstances vary, there are shootings practically on a daily basis this country.

According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit corporation founded in 2013 specifically to provide vetted public information about gun violence in America, there have been more than 46,600 gun-related incident in 2017, leaving more than 11,600 people dead and more than 23,500 injured.

The organization breaks down its data in specific ways, defining a "mass shootings" as "FOUR or more shot and/or killed in a single event [incident], at the same general time and location not including the shooter."

[INFOGRAPHIC: Deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history]

As of Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2017, there have been 273 mass shootings incidents in this country, according to GVA. Many -- most -- of them do not make national headlines.

[INFOGRAPHIC: Mass shootings in the U.S. (2014-2017)]

