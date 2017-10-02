Mesa PD: Missing Mesa mom, baby found in California

A 19-year-old Mesa woman and her baby were found Monday after they vanished more than three months ago.

Madeline Frieda Jones and William Jones-Gouchenour were found in California, and both are in "good condition," according to the Mesa Police Department.

William is in the custody of Child Protective Services and Jones is currently being detained, police said.

Jones and William were last seen in June.

[RELATED: Mesa PD: Mom and 8-month-old baby missing]

Jacob Gouchenour shared the announcement in a Facebook video on Monday and said William is safe.

"I'm trying to find a plane as fast as I can to get to San Diego and meet my little boy," said Gouchenour via Skype.

He received the news through a phone call from Mesa Police Monday evening.

"Getting that call today is a huge relief and a huge weight has been lifted from my chest," said Gouchenour.

Madeline's parents Roland and Cassandra Jones are still in jail after being arrested last week. Police believe the couple helped them disappear so Madeline could avoid co-parenting.

[RELATED: Parents of missing 19-year-old and her baby arrested, Maricopa County considering charges]

"Today is a day of happiness and elation," said Attorney Billie Tarascio.

Tarascio explains Jacob Gouchenour now has full custody of his son. He plans to return to Montana where family lives and bring William with him.

"There's not a lot of thinking about how awful these three months have been. It has been awful and unnecessary, and it could have been avoided. But today is about being grateful that this nightmare is finally over," said Tarascio.

She says the "Missing: Bring Baby William and Madeline Jones Home" Facebook page coordinated by community member Destinee Mack helped encourage multiple witnesses to come forward who may not have otherwise.

"I think this lady needed to be stopped and I think I was one of the tools to make it happen," said Mack. "I'm just so happy for him and I think this will all hit me when I see a picture of him holding that baby."

Gouchenour knows the reunion will be bittersweet. William will likely not recognize him.

"I wish I could have been part of his life for the first year. I've missed many milestones like his first steps and perhaps his first words, and all these key milestones that I would have loved to have been a part of. But I'm going to make up for lost time and love him the best I can," said Gouchenour.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.