Las Vegas mass shooting: Arizona connections

The shooting on the Las Vegas strip is now the deadliest mass shooting in the modern history of the U.S. With any incident of this scope -- more than 55 dead and more than 525 injured -- there are bound to be Arizona connections.

The story

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 59 in Las Vegas, injures at least 527

Arizonans among the victims

2 DPS officers injured during shooting in Las Vegas

Lake Havasu firefighter shot while shielding wife in Las Vegas

Phoenix woman one of the injured at Las Vegas concert shooting

Mesa police officer injured at Las Vegas concert

Wife of Salt River police officer in critical condition following Las Vegas shooting

[SLIDESHOW: Shooting on Las Vegas Strip]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Las Vegas massacre]

Gunman

Las Vegas gunman's father served time for Arizona crimes

[FAST FACTS: What we know about this mass shooting]

Arizona's response

Arizona reaction to mass shooting in Las Vegas

How you can help

How Phoenix-area residents can donate blood

More ways to help

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.