Vice President Mike Pence touts tax reform, gives blood during Phoenix visit

Vice President Mike Pence touted the Trump administration's tax overhaul plan during a visit to Phoenix and then donated blood to raise awareness of those in need following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.?

The Republican landed at Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday afternoon and was met by Gov. Doug Ducey. He then joined Ducey and local business and community leaders for a discussion on the need for tax reform.

After the visit with business leaders at a Mexican restaurant, Pence went to a donation center to give a pint of blood.

Pence plans to attend a political reception in the evening and spend the night before leaving the state Wednesday morning.

The tax cut proposal unveiled last week would cut corporate tax rates and double the individual income tax exemption. The plan also eliminates the estate tax and contains other tax cuts that mainly benefit the wealthy.

