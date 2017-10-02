Pool water is too cold; time for rye grass

Left: Some of the rye is doing great! Right: What happened here? No rye; just Bermuda.

It’s October and we’ve made the switch out of the pool, which thankfully we have, but is much too cold to swim in. This weekend the temperature of the water was around 78. No way.

So we’ve got the rye grass going so we can have a nice green space this winter for the dogs and rabbits. However, I’m not the best when it comes to putting in rye grass and, in fact, haven’t done it the past couple of years, saying I was "saving water." True. But I was also being lazy.

So, first they say scalp the lawn. I put the mower as low as it would go, but wouldn’t call it a scalping. And, no, I didn’t power rake it either. I put a lot of seed out with my little spreader, fertilized and threw some mulch around on the bare spots.

Finally, the watering commenced and shortly thereafter halted when my sprinkler timer broke. I put out the manual sprinkler and water two to three times a day, enough to keep the seeds moist.

Got the sprinklers fixed and now we’re back in business with one exception: I’ve got the most spotty results I’ve ever gotten. It some spots, the rye is over 4 inches tall. In others, there’s hardly any germination. I’m sharing the pictures because it’s sort of funny to me how badly I overseeded this year. I usually do better.

Bonus photo: While I was taking pictures the sprinklers popped on and I did the dramatic weather station in the foreground shot. I didn’t know there was a little rainbow in there until I got to work.

I hope your winter lawn is doing better. I'll be throwing more seed and mulch this weekend. Probably cleaning up the patio, too.

[AZ WEATHER: Get you local forecast | Interactive radar | 7-day forecast]

[MORE: Weather blog]

[RELATED: Fall colors about to arrive in Arizona]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.