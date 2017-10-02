Pool water is too cold; time for rye grass

Posted: Updated:
By Royal Norman, 3TV Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Pool water is way too cold now Pool water is way too cold now
Patchy Over Seeding Results (so far) Patchy Over Seeding Results (so far)
Left: Some of the rye is doing great! Right: What happened here? No rye; just Bermuda. Left: Some of the rye is doing great! Right: What happened here? No rye; just Bermuda.
Bonus Photo: Royal's Weather Station with mini rainbow Bonus Photo: Royal's Weather Station with mini rainbow
(3TV/CBS 5) -

It’s October and we’ve made the switch out of the pool, which thankfully we have, but is much too cold to swim in. This weekend the temperature of the water was around 78. No way.

So we’ve got the rye grass going so we can have a nice green space this winter for the dogs and rabbits. However, I’m not the best when it comes to putting in rye grass and, in fact, haven’t done it the past couple of years, saying I was "saving water." True. But I was also being lazy.

So, first they say scalp the lawn. I put the mower as low as it would go, but wouldn’t call it a scalping. And, no, I didn’t power rake it either. I put a lot of seed out with my little spreader, fertilized and threw some mulch around on the bare spots.

Finally, the watering commenced and shortly thereafter halted when my sprinkler timer broke. I put out the manual sprinkler and water two to three times a day, enough to keep the seeds moist.

Got the sprinklers fixed and now we’re back in business with one exception: I’ve got the most spotty results I’ve ever gotten. It some spots, the rye is over 4 inches tall. In others, there’s hardly any germination. I’m sharing the pictures because it’s sort of funny to me how badly I overseeded this year. I usually do better.

Bonus photo: While I was taking pictures the sprinklers popped on and I did the dramatic weather station in the foreground shot. I didn’t know there was a little rainbow in there until I got to work.

I hope your winter lawn is doing better. I'll be throwing more seed and mulch this weekend. Probably cleaning up the patio, too.

[AZ WEATHER: Get  you local forecast | Interactive radar | 7-day forecast]

[MORE: Weather blog]

[RELATED: Fall colors about to arrive in Arizona]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:35:00 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

  • My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

  • Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:07:50 GMT
    Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >
    •   