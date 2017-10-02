Wife of Salt River police officer in critical condition following Las Vegas shooting

The wife of a Salt River police officer is among the more than 500 people wounded in Sunday night's Las Vegas mass shooting, the woman's cousin confirms.

Jovanna Calzadillas and her husband, Francisco, were in Las Vegas for a concert.

[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Las Vegas mass shooting]

Her cousin, Andrea Bernardo, tells Arizona's Family that Calzadillas is "a beautiful and kind young woman."

A GoFundMe account has been created to help her family with travel and care expenses. According to that page, Calzadillas is in extremely critical condition and is currently on life support.

Several of her family members are currently traveling to Las Vegas to be with her.

MORE AZ VICTIMS

[GET INVOLVED: How you can help]

[RELATED: Arizona reaction to mass shooting in Las Vegas]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.