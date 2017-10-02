Wife of Salt River police officer in critical condition following Las Vegas shooting

Posted: Updated:
Jovanna and Francisco. Courtesy: Andrea Bernardo Jovanna and Francisco. Courtesy: Andrea Bernardo

The wife of a Salt River police officer is among the more than 500 people wounded in Sunday night's Las Vegas mass shooting, the woman's cousin confirms. 

Jovanna Calzadillas and her husband, Francisco, were in Las Vegas for a concert.

[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Las Vegas mass shooting]

Her cousin, Andrea Bernardo, tells Arizona's Family that Calzadillas is "a beautiful and kind young woman."

A GoFundMe account has been created to help her family with travel and care expenses. According to that page, Calzadillas is in extremely critical condition and is currently on life support. 

Several of her family members are currently traveling to Las Vegas to be with her. 

MORE AZ VICTIMS

[GET INVOLVED: How you can help]

[RELATED: Arizona reaction to mass shooting in Las Vegas]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lauren ReimerLauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.

Click to learn more about Lauren.

Lauren Reimer

She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.

Hide bio