Lake Havasu firefighter shot while shielding wife in Las Vegas

An off-duty firefighter from Lake Havasu was shot and seriously wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas while shielding his wife from gunfire, according to two firefighters in his unit.

Kurt Fowler, a firefighter/EMT in the Desert Hills Fire District, is currently in a Las Vegas hospital surrounded by his wife, children and fellow firefighters.

“I along with everyone else at the Department are in shock, as you can imagine,” said fire Capt. Ryan Erickson in a social media message.

Fowler was hit in the lower right leg while trying to protect his wife, Erickson and Desert Hills fire captain and union president Steve Bunn said.

"They heard the gunfire, him and his wife. Kurt took his wife to the ground and was shielding her and then was struck in the leg," Bunn said by phone.

Fowler had surgery on his right leg Monday afternoon. Doctors believe the procedure went well, Bunn said in a late-evening update.

Erickson described Fowler as “a good guy” and “a family man” who has three kids.

“We are all shocked and saddened from the news,” he said.

"Kurt is a very devoted family man. Good father, good husband," Bunn said. "Everything he does is oriented around his wife and kids. Good firefighter. He's well-liked here. He's one of our brothers, and we're doing the best we can to support him and his family."

Fire Chief Pat A. Dennen and several firefighters drove to Las Vegas to be at the hospital with Fowler, Bunn said. One of the firefighters brought Fowler's children and others made the trip in hopes of donating blood, he said.

Members of the union that represents Desert Hills firefighters have launched an online fundraising campaign to help cover Fowler’s medical expenses, rehab and other costs.

