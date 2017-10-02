Las Vegas mass shooting: Resources and how you can help

In the wake of what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people all over the country, particularly the giving residents of Arizona, are wondering how they can help the people of Las Vegas.

We've put together some links to help you help them.

Victim Support Line/Find Missing Loved Ones

(800) 536-9488 (tap to call from this page on your mobile device)

Donate Blood

READ MORE: Info for Phoenix-area residents

LINK TO: Red Cross

LINK TO: United Blood Services

LINK TO: BloodHero.com

Donate Money:

READ MORE: Las Vegas officials create GoFundMe for mass shooting victims

LINK TO: Las Vegas Victims' Fund on GoFundMe

LINK TO: The Salvation Army: Southern Nevada

Fast Facts:

LEARN MORE: What we know about this mass shooting

Continuing Coverage:

SPECIAL SECTION: Las Vegas massacre

