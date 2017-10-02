MCSO checks Buckeye home for animal abuse

County officials removed over 100 neglected animals from a Buckeye home Monday.

Maricopa County Sheriff Dept. spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were tipped off a week ago about the living conditions for animals at a home near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

Gillett said 3 Horses, 6 donkeys, 6 mini horses, 16 pigs, 7 goats, 2 rabbits, 16 guinea pigs, 2 birds, 4 rats, 21 cats, and 37 dogs, 1 tortoise and 1 mule all were removed from the property. The animals are receiving veterinary care.

Gillett said deputies found over 30 dogs secured in a bedroom in the home; numerous cats that appeared to be ill; feces in several areas of the home including the walls, floors, and sofas; and a lack of food and water for all the animals on the property.

The homeowner, 39-year-old Heather Brenton, has had prior cases involving animal neglect at her former residence, said Gillett.

Deputies also found Brenton's 18-year-old daughter and her 11-year-old son at the home. The Arizona Dept. of Child Safety authorities were contacted about the 11-year-old boy because he is named in a case currently under investigation.

MCSO’s Animal Crimes Unit has been very active in recent days.

“This is the third case of neglect we’ve investigated in 19 days. Both children and animals needed our assistance and we acted swiftly to help,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. They seized horses and dogs from two separate properties in New River on September 13 and 19.

Investigators believe there was both hoarding and breeding of animals at the home making the case more complex.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

