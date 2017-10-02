For a decadent sauce to top your favorite pasta, try making Chef Dad's 10 Minute Marinara!

INGREDIENTS:

15 oz. Can of Tomato Sauce*

15 oz. Can Chopped Tomatoes (preferably Italian) *

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

4 Garlic Cloves (diced or chopped fine)

1 Tbsp. Basil Flakes

1 tsp. Onion Powder

1 tsp. Sugar

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

Â¼ tsp. Black Pepper

COOKING:

Warm up a medium sized sauce pan over medium heat. When hot, add olive oil then garlic and sauté for only 30 seconds. Add your tomato sauce and diced tomatoes then stir. Now add the basil, onion powder, sugar, salt & pepper. Stir well to combine. Once the sauce starts simmering, cover pan then reduce heat to medium low then let simmer for about 7-8 minutes. Taste for seasoning adjustment, if any. Serve immediately or store for up to one week.

Cook’s Notes: Make sure you have fresh grated parmesan to top off your sauce & pasta. If you like veggies like bell peppers or mushrooms in your sauce, sauté them until tender prior to adding to your sauce during step #1. Remember not to make your pasta until the sauce is done. The sauce can stand by while the pasta cooks, but not vice versa.

*When it comes to canned tomatoes, I strongly recommend you look in the organic section of your grocery store. The quality and results are like night & day. Muir Glen makes a great tomato sauce in a 15 oz. can. When it comes to the chopped tomatoes, look for an Italian brand in the organic section.

For the meat sauce:

Add ½ lb. Seasoned & sautéed ground chuck to each batch.

Allow this sauce to simmer for 30 minutes.

