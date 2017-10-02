GoFundMe for AZ firefighter shot at Las Vegas mass shooting

Kurt Fowler and his wife (Source: Ryan Erickson via GoFundMe)

Kurt Fowler, a firefighter from Lake Havasu City, was shot and seriously injured during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Fowler to cover medical expenses, including surgery for his injury and to help relieve the financial burden.

The GoFundMe has surpassed its $5,000 goal, reaching $7,000. The new goal is set at $10,000 and over 150 people have donated to the campaign.

According to the Desert Hills Fire District, the fire chief is in Las Vegas right now, Fire Captain Steve Bunn has confirmed the GoFundMe is in fact for his fellow firefighter.

To donate to Fowler's GoFundMe page, click here.

