Goodyear homeowner says horse fence company abandoned job

Fernando Castro and his family live a little slice of heaven where houses are on acre lots and horses are a common site.

“I love it out here,” Castro said as he gave 3 On Your Side a tour of his property.

“It's free and you have room."

Room indeed. In fact, Castro has enough space on his property to keep horses, just like his neighbors. But before he buys a horse, the first thing he has to do is install a fence.

So, back in June, he hired a guy named Jose Flores who runs a company called Iron Horse Welding Work.

“It looked like he knew what he was talking about,” Castro remembers when he met Flores.

“He showed me what he was going to do. The materials he was going to use and everything just seemed really good."

Flores drew up a professional looking invoice saying he would install pipe fencing and put in a horse corral along with a hitching post for just over $3,150.

To get the job started, Castro handed half the amount, which was just over $1,500 and agreed to pay the remaining $1,500 when the job was done. The agreement is all documented in the invoice.

But, that's the problem because Castro says Flores installed some pipe fencing and even started the corral. Then, he never returned. That was three months ago, and to this day, the job never was finished.

“What happened?” Gary Harper asked Castro. “There was always excuses like my employee fell. I'm too busy right now. A lot of broken promises,” Castro said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we got a hold of Jose Flores who spoke to us on the phone. “Please give me a rundown where you’re at on this job because it looks like it's been abandoned," Harper asked Flores.

Flores responded by saying ripping people off and abandoning jobs is not what he does. He indicated that he just has too much work and that Castro's horse fence and corral simply fell by the wayside and was forgotten about.

Flores says he wanted to show 3 On Your Side he's an honest person so he offered to finish the job in its entirety and even waived the remaining balance of $1,500.

And, he did just that. After that conversation, the corral was immediately finished and rest of the pipe fencing around Castro's property is all fenced which means Castro can now get that horse for his kids. “They keep asking every day when are we getting a horse,” Castro said laughing. “So, we're working on that."

Castro says after three months, he can't believe the ordeal is finally over and that he didn't have to pay the remaining $1,500 balance. He says it only happened because 3 On Your Side got involved.

"I've been waiting for three months and after Gary Harper got involved, it was done and I don't have to worry about it anymore. I'm very happy,” he said.

The owner of Iron Horse, Jose Flores, did not want to speak to 3 On Your Side on camera. He said he’s just overwhelmed with a lot of work, and unfortunately Castro’s job fell through the cracks. That’s one of the reasons he said he waived the remaining $1,500.

