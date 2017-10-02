2 DPS officers injured during shooting in Las Vegas

Officers responding to the shooting at Las Vegas. (Source: Associated Press)

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say 2 members of their department were injured at the Country Music Festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

DPS Chief Col.Frank Milstead said the two were off duty and attending the concert event together.

Milstead said a trooper underwent surgery after he was struck in the hand and back side by shrapnel from the gunfire.

A DPS criminologist also suffered cuts and scrapes, but wasn't hit by a bullet or shrapnel.

Milstead said the two were enjoying the concert when the bullets began to spray the venue around 10:08 p.m.

"At first he (the trooper) thought he had been shot," said Milstead. Then he realized he had been struck by shrapnel, not shot.

A dozen DPS employees were in Las Vegas for a homicide investigators conference. A Sargent with DPS who was on the strip heard the commotion and responded to the scene to provide support, said Milstead.

Five off-duty officers from the Mesa Police Department also attended the festival.

The department says one Mesa officer suffered a minor injury, though the agency declined to provide specifics on the injury. The Mesa officers weren't in Las Vegas for the homicide investigators conference.

Milstead said the incident, "Shakes the whole foundation of the agency."

He went on to say, "the only way we can enjoy our American freedoms is if we look out for one another."

