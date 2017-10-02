Las Vegas Shooting: How Phoenix-area residents can donate blood

Posted: Updated:

Blood donations are needed for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.

People in the Phoenix area can contact United Blood Service Arizona to donate blood.

[click/tap here to make an appointment and find blood donation centers]

1-877-UBS-HERO

1-877-827-4376

Need blood types:

  • O Negative 
  • O Positive
  • Platelet

Phoenix
United Blood Services
5757 N. Black Canyon Hwy.
Phoenix, AZ  85015

Glendale
United Blood Services
18583 North 59th Ave., Ste. 113
Glendale, AZ  85308

Mesa
United Blood Services
1337 S. Gilbert Road, Ste. 101-104
Mesa, AZ  85204

Scottsdale
United Blood Services
15170 N. Hayden Rd. #6
Scottsdale, AZ  85260

Chandler
United Blood Services
1989 W. Elliot Rd., Ste. 32
Chandler, AZ  85224

Goodyear
United Blood Services
14270 W. Indian School Rd., Ste. C8
Goodyear, AZ  85395

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.