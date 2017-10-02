Las Vegas Shooting: How Phoenix-area residents can donate blood

Blood donations are needed for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.

People in the Phoenix area can contact United Blood Service Arizona to donate blood.

[click/tap here to make an appointment and find blood donation centers]

1-877-UBS-HERO

1-877-827-4376

Need blood types:

O Negative

O Positive

Platelet

Phoenix

United Blood Services

5757 N. Black Canyon Hwy.

Phoenix, AZ 85015

Glendale

United Blood Services

18583 North 59th Ave., Ste. 113

Glendale, AZ 85308

Mesa

United Blood Services

1337 S. Gilbert Road, Ste. 101-104

Mesa, AZ 85204

Scottsdale

United Blood Services

15170 N. Hayden Rd. #6

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Chandler

United Blood Services

1989 W. Elliot Rd., Ste. 32

Chandler, AZ 85224

Goodyear

United Blood Services

14270 W. Indian School Rd., Ste. C8

Goodyear, AZ 85395

